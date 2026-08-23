Trump’s economic war against Iran will backfire: Ghalibaf

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Ghalibaf rebuked Trump and his planned initiatives, sharing a video showing that economic pressure on Iran and disruptions in energy markets could ultimately have consequences for the United States.

“Importing frozen meat to fix meat prices? Okay, that might work,” he wrote, referring to recent measures by the US president to control prices of goods in his country, but simultaneously questioned how the Trump administration plans to address other economic challenges.

“What’s your plan for bonds?” Ghalibaf hit out at Trump, taunting him as if he is going to import “frozen yields for bonds, frozen homebuyers for housing, and frozen paychecks for wages.”

Stating that “a frozen foreign policy produces a frozen [stagnant] economy,” the top parliamentarian warned the US president that “the only thing still moving is Iran’s boomerang, coming right back at your face.”

Ghalibaf’s warning followed Trump’s announcement that he would take the “most crushing” economic operation ever against Iran, calling on his allies to join him in a new campaign to isolate the Iranian economy—a threat Tehran has dismissed as “US economic terrorism.”