US to have no place in region's future: Rezaei

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, told Faiq Zaidan, head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, that the Islamic Republic of Iran wants a "strong and independent Iraq."

He said the status of anti-Iranian groups based along the borders between the two countries must be settled.

Zaidan, for his part, expressed appreciation for Iran's support and conveyed greetings from Iraqi officials to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. He honoured the memory of martyrs Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and stressed the importance of regional cooperation and securing the shared borders.

MNA