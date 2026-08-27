Enemy to certainly be defeated in full-fledged economic war

He made the remarks on Thursday on the occasion of Government Week.

“At a time when the war has created consequences for the country’s economy and the enemy has deployed all its capabilities to put pressure on the Iranian people, executive officials have made effective efforts to govern the country and address its weaknesses,” Ghalibaf underlined.

In such circumstances, heeding the Leader’s emphatic recommendations regarding unity, national cohesion, and trust in officials is the most important support for the country’s officials in overcoming challenges and enhancing the standing of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he opined.

Today, in different and fateful circumstances, the government must, in addition to preserving the sublime values of the Islamic Revolution, prioritize people's livelihoods, purchasing power, youth employment, and economic security, and lift the burden from the shoulder of the noble people.

The country is in a full-scale economic war, and by the grace of the Almighty God, “we will see that the government and the executive branch, relying on the power of the people, economic activists in the private sector, and all elements of the Establishment, will defeat the enemy in this field as well, he said, adding, “God willing, we will soon witness the discrediting of the enemy's psychological operations in this field.”

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