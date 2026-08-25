Iran’s women’s volleyball move up in FIVB world rankings

The breakthrough came after Iran secured a victory over Iraq at the 2026 AVC Women Asian Continental Championship, earning a place in the knockout stage of the continental competition, Tehran Times reported.

With the result, Iran moved up to 40th in the world with 109.82 ranking points, marking the highest position ever achieved by the country’s women’s national team.

The rise continues an impressive period for Iranian women’s volleyball. Just days earlier, Iran recorded a historic victory over Chinese Taipei, allowing the team to surpass the 100-point mark in the world rankings for the first time.

Reaching the world’s top 40 represents a significant achievement for Iran, highlighting the team’s progress on the international stage. The latest results at the Asian Championship have not only strengthened Iran’s ranking but also provided valuable momentum as the team continue their campaign against Asia’s leading volleyball nations.

With the knockout stage ahead, Iran will now look to build on their historic rise and potentially climb even higher in the FIVB rankings.

MNA