UN calls for end to Israeli air strikes on Syria

The spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says that the Israeli regime’s air strikes on the Abu al-Duhur military airport in Syria’s eastern Idlib province mark “yet another very worrying violation” of Syria’s territorial integrity and airspace.

“These air strikes should stop, and we stand against them,” Stephane Dujarric said at a UN press briefing on Tuesday.

The remarks follow Syria’s condemnation of the strikes in letters sent to the UN secretary-general and the president of the Security Council.

MNA