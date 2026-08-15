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Aug 15, 2026, 7:20 AM

Israeli regime violates Lebanon truce, strikes Syria

Israeli regime violates Lebanon truce, strikes Syria

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Israeli forces attacked multiple areas of southern Lebanon on Saturday and set farmland ablaze in southern Syria's Quneitra countryside, Lebanese and Syrian media reported.

Lebanon's national news agency reported that Israeli troops attacked the Hula area, and that warplanes struck Wadi Adsheet al-Qusayr and the town of Mansouri in the Tyre district.

Al-Manar said Israeli jets also hit the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and that an Israeli military helicopter conducted a spying mission over the Ali al-Taher area. The network said prohibited weapons, including phosphorus shells, were used.

In Syria, local media outlets quoted sources as saying that Israeli forces carried out an attack on the Quneitra area, sparking a large fire in agricultural land in the town of al-Rafid in the southern countryside. The fires damaged crops and caused tension among residents, the sources said.

No casualty figures were immediately available.

MNA

News ID 246960

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