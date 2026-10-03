Iraqi cleric urges reopening all airports btw Tehran-Baghdad

Earlier on Monday, Iraqi people from every walk of life held massive protests across the country to condemn the Baghdad government’s decision to suspend all flights to and from Iran, according to Press TV.

The nationwide protests were held outside Najaf International Airport, the southern city of Nasiriyah, the holy shrine city of Karbala and the southeastern city of Amarah.

Ammar al‑Hakim thanked Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi after his office announced the agreement on Friday to lift restrictions that could seriously hurt pilgrims, patients, students and businesses.

Hakim described the measure as “an important step” on the path of facilitating transportation and communication between peoples.

“This achievement attests that dialogue and constructive diplomacy can solve unresolved cases, and surmount obstacles to serve the interests of Iraq and its nation,” the senior Iraqi Shia cleric pointed out.

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement also voiced his firm solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian nation as they are confronting the US unilateral sanctions.

He urged the Iraqi civil aviation authorities to reopen all airports in the country to flights between the two countries.

Hakim emphasized that the reopening of air routes between Iraq and Iran is of paramount significance, especially for humanitarian purposes, and can ease the links between the two Muslim neighbors.

MNA