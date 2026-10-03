Iran has completed SPGF Phase 11 using technical knowhow

The South Pars Gas Field’s Phase 11 development project, long regarded as one of the country's most complex energy projects, has now become a symbol of world-class engineering self-reliance.

This gas block, which entails significant geopolitical and technical sensitivities due to its strategic location on the Persian Gulf border, has now come to fruition by relying on domestic capabilities, following years of delays and breach of commitments by international partners such as France’s Total and China’s CNPC.

With the completion of technical operations on the final well at offshore location B, gas extraction capacity in this sector has reached its nominal ceiling of one billion cubic feet per day, a pivotal achievement that not only curbs pressure decline in the shared reservoir but will also play a significant role in ensuring the stability of the national gas supply network during the cold seasons.

MNA