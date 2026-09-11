Ghalibaf mocks Washington’s efforts to curb rising oil prices

Reacting to Brent crude climbing above $107 a barrel on Thursday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf took a swipe at Washington’s efforts on X, writing: “Here is your daily dose of ‘forward guidance,’ in case you do not hear from your regime authorities: the arsenal they will exhaust and the exact order they will run through it.”

He said the US Treasury would run through its “arsenal” of measures to bring oil prices down, including “false reporting through Axios, market intervention, the release of reserves and other measures,” but would ultimately fail to reverse the rise.

“Act like you do not know what comes next,” Ghalibaf added, referring to the graph showing the expected trajectory of oil prices.

Oil prices have surged since the US-Israeli war against Iran and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran’s Armed Forces.

The waterway is crucial to global energy markets, normally carrying roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

The price surge has also hit American consumers, with gasoline prices reaching around $4.28 per gallon, roughly 34 percent higher than a year earlier, underscoring the growing cost of the energy crisis in the US. The motor club said Thursday that diesel prices reached $5.98 per gallon, a record.

MNA