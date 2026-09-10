Lies by US State Secretary Rubio cannot replace facts

Iran has strongly rejected renewed US allegations against the Islamic Republic concerning Yemen, calling Washington the primary source of regional instability.

In a post on his X account late on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, in his reaction to the baseless and unfounded claims of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding Iran’s interference in the Yemen issue, wrote, “Marco Rubio’s lies cannot replace facts. Ansarallah is an independent Yemeni actor that makes its own decisions; it takes orders from no one and acts as nobody’s proxy.”

“The roots of instability in the region lie in U.S. military interventions and hegemonic policies,” he said, adding that if Washington genuinely wanted peace, it would take one simple step: end its malign and destabilizing interventions in our region.

Peace in Yemen cannot be imposed through bombs and external pressure. It begins with genuine negotiations based on the roadmap agreed by the parties, Baghaei underlined.

Saudi Arabia and its allies began taking Yemen under a deadly and devastating war and simultaneous siege in 2015 in an unsuccessful campaign aimed at restoring the country’s former Riyadh- and Washington-backed authorities.

MNA