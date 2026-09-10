  1. Politics
Sep 10, 2026, 9:14 PM

IRGC destroys US unmanned vessel in Strait of Hormuz

IRGC destroys US unmanned vessel in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said it struck and destroyed a U.S. unmanned surface vessel at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

In statement number 16, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said the U.S. "terrorist and aggressor army" had in recent days dispatched unmanned vessels to the Strait of Hormuz out of fear of approaching and confronting the Iranian forces. 

The IRGC Navy said it targeted one of the enemy's unmanned surface vessels with hull number 5838, at the entrance to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, foiling its aggressive mission.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy stated firmly that the Strait of Hormuz is blocked and under its smart control and intelligence dominance, and that any hostile presence in the strategic waterway will be targeted.

MNA 

News ID 247632

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