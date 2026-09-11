Iran Foreign Ministry reacts to developments in Yemen

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed Iran's principled and consistent position on the need to respect Yemen's independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to end the "illegal and inhumane siege" of the country.

"What is currently happening in Yemen cannot be separated from the developments of the past decade," the statement said. It described the Yemeni people as heirs to a brilliant civilisation and history who have always played a decisive role in the region and the world, and said they have the right to live with dignity, free from pressure, intimidation and unjust siege, with their national sovereignty and territorial integrity fully respected.

The ministry emphasised the need to consider the interests of the Islamic Ummah, particularly as West Asia faces the unprecedented oppression and expansionism of the Israeli regime with U.S. complicity. It said resolving issues related to Yemen through continued siege and military alignment is not possible.

Iran called for the immediate resumption of dialogue based on the agreed road map and the implementation of its provisions, and expressed its readiness to offer any good offices in that direction.

MNA