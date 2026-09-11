  1. Economy
Sep 11, 2026, 9:41 AM

CBI governor:

Sanctions are pressure tool, can't form Iran's fate

Sanctions are pressure tool, can't form Iran's fate

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iran's central bank governor said that sanctions are a tool of pressure, not a means of determining Iran's fate, describing what the US has done so far as an attempt to inflame expectations and cause temporary market effects.

Abdolnasser Hemmati said that alongside creating some income and trade restrictions, what the United States has done so far has been an effort to intensify expectations and exert temporary influence on market conditions.

"Economic pressure is not a policy but a miscalculation, and it increases the American calculations' cost," Hemmati said. 

Responding to Trump's promise of Republican victory in congressional elections, Hemmati said the pledge to pay $5,000 to every American if Republicans win the midterms is part of that same miscalculation cost.

MNA 

News ID 247640

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