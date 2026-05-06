US-Israeli attacks on civilians amount to ‘war crimes’

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Naser Seraj detailed a range of human rights violations committed against the Iranian people during a joint US-Israeli military aggression that began on February 28 and continued until a ceasefire agreement in mid-April 2026.

Seraj said the targeting and assassination of the highest political and religious authority of an independent sovereign state is a premeditated, extrajudicial assassination and a clear instance of the willful killing of civilians.

The US-Israeli aggression began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iranian armed forces launched daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories and US military bases and assets across the region.

Seraj specifically condemned the deliberate bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, which was filled with innocent students.

He stated that this constitutes a “war crime” under the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols.

“The principle of distinction has been clearly violated here, and no military necessity can justify the killing of children,” Seraj said.

Seraj asserted that the silence of international bodies regarding this war crime proves that for Western claimants, “children’s rights” are a political tool to pressure Iran rather than a fundamental value.

“If the bombing of the Minab school is not a violation of children’s rights, then the concept has been rendered utterly meaningless,” he said.

Regarding attacks on hospitals, including Tehran’s Children’s Hospital and Khatam al-Anbiya Hospital, Seraj said these constitute a “gross violation” of the Geneva Conventions and are war crimes.

He noted that at the same time, the West focuses on the alleged “lack of medical access for political prisoners” in Iran, a contradiction that he said clearly demonstrates double standards.

MNA