Iran, South Korea FMs discuss regional tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun discussed the latest regional developments in a phone call on Friday morning.

The two ministers exchanged views on regional developments, according to an Iranian foreign ministry readout.

No further details were immediately released.

The call comes after Iran warned South Korea against any operational participation or military presence in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, saying such involvement would be considered direct support for the U.S. aggressor.

MNA