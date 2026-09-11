Iran’s VP emphasizes strengthening reg. unity, independence

In a message on his X account, Aref said that Iran is pleased with the victories of the Yemeni nation, stressing the need for regional unity and independence.

He called on regional authorities to embrace rationality, free themselves from dependency and unite under the banner of Islam, proposing the formation of a powerful Islamic economic and political bloc.

“We are pleased with the victories of the heroic people of Yemen. Our message, as in the past, to the rulers of the region is an invitation to rationality, liberation from dependency, and unity under the banner of Islam,” the vice president wrote.

“The formation of a powerful Islamic economic and political bloc, while observing the requirements of neighborhood and regional cohesion, guarantees the interests of the Islamic Ummah,” Aref added.

His comments came after Ansarullah forces expanded their control along Yemen’s western coastline, capturing key areas including the port city of Al-Mokha and the strategic Mayyun Island in the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The advances reportedly brought the Yemeni forces into control of the maritime passage linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The developments have heightened regional tensions, with Saudi Arabia carrying out airstrikes on positions in several Yemeni provinces, including an attack on Al-Mokha Airport. The latest escalation followed a series of battlefield advances by Sana’a forces and the withdrawal of Saudi-affiliated mercenaries from several positions along the western coast.

"As before, our message to the rulers of the region is a call for rationality, freedom from dependence, and unity under the banner of Islam. The formation of a strong Islamic economic and political bloc, while respecting good-neighborly relations and regional cohesion, would serve the interests of the Muslim community."

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