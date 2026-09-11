  1. Politics
Sep 11, 2026, 9:12 AM

SNSC chief:

IAEA disruptive actions to push states withdraw from NPT

IAEA disruptive actions to push states withdraw from NPT

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iran's security chief said the IAEA Board of Governors resolution against Iran is clearly under U.S. and Israeli pressure, warning that such politicised actions will drive states to leave the NPT.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, made the remarks in a post on X, in reaction to the anti-Iran resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors.

"The anti-Iran resolution adopted by the Board of Governors is illegal, technically unfounded,entirely political,and unacceptable, bearing the clear imprint of U.S. and Zionist pressure," he said.

"The IAEA’s politicized & disruptive actions will push countries toward withdrawing from the NPT," Rezaei warned.

MNA 

News ID 247635

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