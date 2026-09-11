IAEA disruptive actions to push states withdraw from NPT

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, made the remarks in a post on X, in reaction to the anti-Iran resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors.

"The anti-Iran resolution adopted by the Board of Governors is illegal, technically unfounded,entirely political,and unacceptable, bearing the clear imprint of U.S. and Zionist pressure," he said.

"The IAEA’s politicized & disruptive actions will push countries toward withdrawing from the NPT," Rezaei warned.

MNA