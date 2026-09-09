West cannot advance agenda against Iran at UNSC

Gharibabadi said in a post on social media that the attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities disrupted the normal verification process, only for this very disruption to be used as a pretext to push the anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors.

The deputy foreign minister also described the adoption of the anti-Iran West-drafted resultion as a politically-motivated move that will get nowhere.

In the meantime, the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry Esmaeil Baghaei, slammed the political decision to refer Iran nuclear case to UNSC as 'contradictory, baseless'.

Baghaei said that sending the Iranian nuclear issue to the UN Security Council is "completely irrelevant because Iran has done no non-compliance."

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