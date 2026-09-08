Iran calls on UN to hold US, Israel accountable for war crime

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva made the remarks in a post on the social media platform X as the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council opened on Monday.

At the start of the 63rd session of the HRC, the mission stated that “Iran renews its commitment to amplifying the voices of victims and survivors of acts of aggression by the US and [the] Israeli regime.”

The mission noted that the HRC “has an established mandate to address human rights and humanitarian violations arising from conflicts, including indiscriminate and intentional attacks on civilian infrastructure and targets in Iran."

Iran's mission referred to the attacks on a school in the city of Minab in Hormozgan Province and a sports complex in the city of Lamerd in Fars, another southern Iranian province, during which dozens of innocent civilians were martyred, noting that “such attacks constitute clear war crimes.”

The mission vowed that Tehran “will continue to call for accountability, justice, and the protection of civilians.”

The 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council began on Monday and will run until October 7.

The US and Israel launched their latest round of aggression against Iran on February 28, some eight months after carrying out unprovoked attacks on the country.

MNA