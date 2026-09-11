Pezeshkian arrives in New Delhi to attend 18th BRICS Summit

The Iranian president will also hold high-profile meetings with the Prime Minister of India, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, the President of South Africa, and other leaders and officials attending the summit.

President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS summit, saying the bloc has the capacity to counter unilateralism and expand economic, trade, industrial and scientific cooperation.

During the visit, the president will attend and address the main BRICS leaders' meeting, the BRICS economic forum, and a closed session of BRICS leaders on inclusive global governance and strengthening multilateralism. He will also hold meetings with the prime minister of India, the prime minister of Malaysia, the president of South Africa and other leaders and officials attending the summit.

Before departing, Pezeshkian described the summit as an important opportunity to expand cooperation among member states. He said BRICS currently has 21 members, comprising 11 full members and 10 new members known as "BRICS Plus."

MNA