Iran's FM, Pakistan's army chief discuss regional issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir discussed the latest regional developments by phone, exchanging views on escalating tensions and rising insecurity in the region.

The two sides reviewed the consequences of the escalation for regional peace and stability. They stressed the need for vigilance and coordination among regional countries in the face of current developments, and emphasised the use of shared capacities to help establish lasting peace and security in the region.

No further details were immediately released.

Pakistan has served as a key mediator between Iran and the United States alongside Qatar.

MNA