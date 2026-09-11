Any hostile movement will be targeted: IRGC Navy chief

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said a U.S. unmanned spy vessel named Saildrone was struck in the Strait of Hormuz, and warned that any hostile movement would be targeted.

Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, wrote on social media that the U.S. "terrorist army's" unmanned reconnaissance vessel Saildrone, hull number 5838, was struck in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Strait of Hormuz is blocked and under our intelligence supervision and smart control. Any hostile movement will be targeted," he said.

MNA