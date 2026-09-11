US warmongering has changed power balance in favor of Iran

Speaking at this week’s Friday prayers, held at the campus of the University of Tehran, the senior cleric emphasized that the recent developments in the region, along with the successful and devastating measures taken by Iran, Yemen, and Hezbollah in countering the aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime, and their allies, clearly demonstrate the depth of the strategic failure facing Washington and Tel Aviv.

US warmongering and military aggression have become a decisive factor in shifting the balance of power in favor of Iran, the Axis of Resistance, and the nations of the region, he said, adding, “Had it not been for US warmongering, we certainly would not stand at this level of power today.”

He then pointed to the developments in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, adding, “Had it not been for US warmongering, the Strait of Hormuz would not be in the powerful grip of the Armed Forces and IRGC forces.”

Hojjatoleslam Aboutorabi-Fard pointed to the country's conflicts with the United States and Israel over the past two years, noting, “The sacred 12-day war and the victories gained by the powerful Armed Forces during 40-day war (Ramadan War) and Hormuz War demonstrated that a cohesive national will is the greatest triumph of all Iranians, and we must safeguard this immense national asset."

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