  1. Politics
Sep 26, 2026, 9:57 AM

Sustainable development impossible without peace: Iran FM

Sustainable development impossible without peace: Iran FM

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi says sustainable development cannot be achieved without peace and respect for international law, stressing the need to place development at center of international cooperation.

Addressing a high-level meeting of the Global Development Initiative on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, Araghchi said the need to put development at the heart of international cooperation has never been more urgent.

“Developing countries continue to face persistent poverty and hunger, widening inequalities, rising debt burdens, gaps in financing and technology, and growing environmental challenges,” he said.

“These pressures have been further intensified by conflicts, protectionist policies, unilateral coercive measures, acts of aggression and the use of force, undermining development prospects and reversing hard-won development gains,” the Iranian foreign minister added.

Araghchi also noted that development cannot thrive in an environment shaped by war, coercion, and unilateralism.

“Developing countries need financial resources, technology, knowledge and cooperation, not more barriers,” he said.

He also censured the continued use of unilateral coercive measures as a tool of political pressure against developing countries.

“Iran has faced such measures for decades, and they have intensified over recent years and months,” he said, adding that US sanctions restricting trade, financial resources, medicine, technology, education and scientific cooperation directly affect the daily lives of the Iranian people.

“From our perspective, the devastating impact of these measures on ordinary people constitutes economic terrorism,” Araghchi said. “The United Nations must stand against such coercive measures and call for their complete and unconditional lifting.”

Araghchi also condemned the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran as “a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter.”

He said the attacks have killed thousands, including women and children, and destroyed civilian and vital infrastructure, causing severe economic, social and environmental damage.

Referring to several sites hit during the attacks, including a primary school in the southern city of Minab where 168 students were killed, Iran’s Pasteur Institute and a sports complex in Lamerd, in Fars province, Araghchi said places representing “education, health and hope” have been turned into scenes of “blood, death and destruction.”

MNA

News ID 248081

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News