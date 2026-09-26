Pezeshkian, Guterres emphasize diplomacy to promote peace

During a meeting held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, Pezeshkian outlined Tehran’s positions on recent regional developments and Iran’s nuclear program, emphasizing the Islamic Republic’s commitment to diplomacy and the need for regional security without intervention by extra-regional forces.

The president thanked Guterres for his positions and sympathy with the Iranian people, saying that during his presidency, the United States had betrayed diplomacy three times, severely damaging Iran’s trust in Washington.

On Iran’s nuclear program, Pezeshkian rejected allegations that Tehran seeks nuclear weapons as an illusion and slander, saying Iran seeks peaceful nuclear knowledge and technology and rejects nuclear weapons.

He also described US and Israeli acts of aggression against Iran as contrary to the UN Charter and international law, calling them war crimes.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran had not left the negotiating table but said past experiences had left Tehran without trust in Washington. He added that Iran seeks peace and security in the region and would not allow external pressure to force it into submission.

He said Iran does not seek confrontation with regional countries, emphasizing the deep historical and cultural ties among the peoples of the region.

The president said Iran was seeking to localize security in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East and resolve regional issues through cooperation among regional countries, without intervention by extra-regional forces. He added that many problems could be resolved if the United States left the region.

Guterres welcomed diplomatic efforts, saying Iran had proposed solutions in recent weeks and expressing hope that they would produce results soon. He described Iran’s approach as peaceful, saying, “Iran’s voice has been a voice of peace and moderation.”

The UN chief said he planned to visit the region the following week and would urge countries to support the diplomatic process and play a constructive role.

He stressed that despite difficult conditions in parts of the region, including Lebanon and Yemen, efforts to find political and diplomatic solutions must continue.

Guterres also highlighted the global importance of the Strait of Hormuz, saying its security was linked to food security and international economic stability. He said the United Nations would use all its capacity to support efforts to promote regional stability and security.

MNA