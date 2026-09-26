  1. Politics
Sep 26, 2026, 8:27 AM

Pres. Pezeshkian leaves NY for Tehran after attending UNGA

Pres. Pezeshkian leaves NY for Tehran after attending UNGA

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left New York for Tehran after attending and addressing the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA).

During his visit, Pezeshkian also held separate high-profile meetings with the leaders of Switzerland, Iraq, Bangladesh, Norway, Armenia, the Netherlands, Lebanon and Pakistan, as well as the President of the European Council and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. 

Interviews with news networks such as Fox News, CBS, and Al Jazeera, along with the clarifying and explaining his country's positions on various domestic, regional, and international issues, were among the other programs of President Pezeshkian’s agenda during his visit to New York.

Pezeshkian also held meetings with senior executives from the US media outlets, representatives of American think tanks, and Iranians residing in the United States.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for New York last week to attend the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, the world most prestigious assembly that convene leaders together there.

MNA

News ID 248075

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News