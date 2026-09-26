Pres. Pezeshkian leaves NY for Tehran after attending UNGA

During his visit, Pezeshkian also held separate high-profile meetings with the leaders of Switzerland, Iraq, Bangladesh, Norway, Armenia, the Netherlands, Lebanon and Pakistan, as well as the President of the European Council and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Interviews with news networks such as Fox News, CBS, and Al Jazeera, along with the clarifying and explaining his country's positions on various domestic, regional, and international issues, were among the other programs of President Pezeshkian’s agenda during his visit to New York.

Pezeshkian also held meetings with senior executives from the US media outlets, representatives of American think tanks, and Iranians residing in the United States.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for New York last week to attend the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, the world most prestigious assembly that convene leaders together there.

MNA