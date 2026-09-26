Iranian, Saudi Arabian top diplomats hold talks in New York

During the meeting, Iran’s top diplomat briefed his Saudi counterpart on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between Iran and Oman regarding the safe shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz.

Pointing to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s firm determination to strengthen trust, particularly regarding security mechanisms based on regional interaction, the Iranian foreign minister expressed hope that all influential regional parties would cooperate in this regard, considering the bitter experience of the past seven months and exploitation of certain regional parties' territories and facilities by the US and the Zionist regime to carry out military aggression against the Islamic Republic.

During this meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views regarding bilateral relations between Tehran and Riyadh as well as the importance of joint efforts to enhance ties in areas of mutual interest.

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