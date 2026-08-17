Israel conducts fresh attacks on areas in Lebanon’s Nabatieh

An Israeli airstrike targeted the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Al-Qantara, in the Marjayoun District in the Nabatieh Governorate of southern Lebanon, the report said.

Also, Israeli artillery shelled the town of Al-Mansouri in the Tyre District in the South Governorate of Lebanon, it added.

In the town of Kafra in Bint Jbeil district, in Nabatieh, an explosive-laden drone struck a house, damaging part of it and injuring two civilians.

The town had also reportedly been targeted earlier by a quadcopter.

Additional strikes and military activity were reported around the Ali al-Taher ridge, near Dawhat Kfar Rumman, in Deir Siryan and in Al-Qantara along Wadi al-Hujair, where an Israeli tank reportedly entered the area.

Some residents believe the repeated attacks are intended to pressure people into leaving their communities and to punish areas associated with support for the resistance.

The Israeli army also carried out an attack Sunday on the town of Hadatha in Bint Jbeil district despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Israeli soldiers opened fire with automatic weapons on a western neighborhood, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA).

Israeli military vehicles were also reportedly moving inside the town at the same time.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said at least 11 people, including several children, were killed on Saturday in Israeli strikes in the southern district of Nabatieh, according to Press TV.

A Hezbollah statement on Saturday said that the escalation reflected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desire “to escalate the war to bolster his domestic political standing, serve his electoral goals and appease the far-right”.

A general election in Israeli-occupied territories is scheduled for October 27.

MNA