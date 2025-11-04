Iran grabs 3 medals on 1st day of CISM weightlifting contest

On the first day of the weightlifting competitions, which is being held at the Shahid Nobakht Hall in Babolsar, Mazandaran province, Mehrab Davasari, the flagbearer of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces team, competed against his opponents in the 65-kg category.

The inaugural ceremony of First CISM Military Weightlifting Challenge was held at northern Babolsar County, Mazandaran province on Monday.

Being hosted by the Army Air Defense Forces, the first edition of CISM Military Weightlifting Challenge was held at Shahid Nobakht Hall of Babolsar with the participation of a number of state and military officials.

Teams from Iran, Russia, North Korea, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Nigeria are scheduled to compete in eight weight classes approved by the World Weightlifting Federation (WWF) over three days.

MA/6644191