  1. Sports
Jul 15, 2026, 3:07 PM

INOC introduces flagbearer for 2026 Asian Games

INOC introduces flagbearer for 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Iran's National Olympic Committee has officially named Atousa Golshadnezhad, reigning world karate champion, and Fazel Atrachali, captain of the national kabaddi team, as the country's flag bearers for the 2026 Asian Games.

The decision was approved during the 66th Executive Board meeting of the National Olympic Committee, held on Tuesday.

Golshadnezhad and Atrachali will lead the Iranian delegation during the opening ceremony in Nagoya, marking a historic milestone as the first athletes from karate and kabaddi to carry the Iranian flag at the Asian Games, according to Tehran Times. 

In previous editions, the honor had been reserved for athletes from sports such as wrestling, weightlifting, football, shooting, basketball, and taekwondo.

The 20th Asian Games will take place in Nagoya, Japan, from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3, 2026.

Iran is set to compete with a delegation of 308 athletes across multiple disciplines.

MNA

News ID 246234

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News