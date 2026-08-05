  1. Politics
Aug 5, 2026, 7:32 AM

Trump claims US having ‘very good discussions’ with Iran

Trump claims US having ‘very good discussions’ with Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that his country is in "very good" talks with the the Iranian side.

The US president says Washington and Iran are engaged in “very good discussions”, despite repeated denials from Iranian officials.

“We’re having very good discussions. They don’t like to admit that, but yeah, it’s a little bit disconcerting,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News.

“The only thing that matters is action, and they want to make a deal. We’ll see what happens. If they don’t make a deal, it’s going to be too bad,” he added.

This is while the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Tehran is not currently engaged in any negotiations with Washington.

MNA 

News ID 246762

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News