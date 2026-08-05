Trump claims US having ‘very good discussions’ with Iran

The US president says Washington and Iran are engaged in “very good discussions”, despite repeated denials from Iranian officials.

“We’re having very good discussions. They don’t like to admit that, but yeah, it’s a little bit disconcerting,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News.

“The only thing that matters is action, and they want to make a deal. We’ll see what happens. If they don’t make a deal, it’s going to be too bad,” he added.

This is while the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Tehran is not currently engaged in any negotiations with Washington.

MNA