US’s THAAD interceptors depleted by up to 80%: Media

CNN reported that the US has exhausted nearly 80 percent of its interceptors for the key THAAD missile defence system. The outlet, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported that “the US military has burned through nearly four-fifths of its THAAD missile inventory compared to pre-war numbers and roughly half of its Patriot interceptors since the start of the war”.

The dwindling munition reserves, along with concerns from Middle East allies about potential Iranian retaliation, reportedly convinced Trump to call off planned large-scale strikes against Iranian infrastructure, CNN said.

Pentagon and White House officials pushed back against concerns over inventory shortages.

MNA