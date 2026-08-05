Multiple blasts reported in UAE capital

Explosions and thick smoke were reported at the Jebel Ali industrial zone and port in southern Dubai early Wednesday, with Emirati officials acknowledging at least seven blasts in 20 minutes but withholding the cause, as two people were arrested for filming the incident.

Reports varied on the nature of the incident. Iraqi news outlets claimed a missile attack launched from Yemen, while Emirati media, which published no official account, confirmed hearing multiple explosions. NASA thermal imagery indicated a fire at a warehouse adjacent to the port, used for fuel storage and transfer.

Arab media said Emirati authorities detained

two individuals for filming the fire. Simultaneously, explosions were reported in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, with some sources attributing the sounds to an air strike and others to missile launches from Yemeni territory.

No casualty or damage figures were immediately available.

MNA