Hormuz transit talks progressing positively

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei told state television that the negotiations, conducted between the two coastal states of the strategic waterway, are focused on determining safe inbound and outbound transit routes for vessels.

Baghaei said the discussions, which have taken place at both technical and political levels, are proceeding in a constructive atmosphere.

"Iran, in cooperation with Oman, is working to formulate the necessary mechanisms for future arrangements for managing shipping transit in this strategic passage," Baghaei said. Final results will be announced once the talks are concluded.

The Strait of Hormuz remains closed to shipping under Iranian control, with Tehran stressing it will stay shut until U.S. military interference in the waterway ends.

MNA