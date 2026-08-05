**HEADLINE SUGGESTIONS (all within 61 characters):**

1. Sanaa targeted by airstrike, heavy blast heard

2. Explosion rocks Yemeni capital Sanaa

3. Sanaa blast heard as far as Amran province

4. Yemen capital Sanaa hit by air attack

5. Heavy explosion reported in Sanaa

**LEAD SUGGESTIONS (all within 220 characters):**

1. Yemen's capital Sanaa was targeted by an airstrike early Wednesday, triggering a heavy explosion heard as far away as Amran province to the north, local sources said.

2. A powerful blast shook Sanaa in the early hours of Wednesday as warplanes flew over the Yemeni capital, with residents reporting the sound reaching the neighbouring province of Amran.

3.

Yemen's capital Sanaa was targeted by an airstrike early Wednesday, triggering a heavy explosion that residents said was heard as far away as Amran province to the north.

Local sources cited by al-Masirah said warplanes were flying over the city at the time.

No details on the precise target, casualties or damage were immediately available.

MNA