Tehran, Baku ink wide-ranging cooperation document

Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a comprehensive cooperation document at the 17th Joint Economic Commission meeting, outlining collaboration across 10 major sectors, including transport, energy, electricity, water resources, and broader economic, cultural, and social fields.

The memorandum was signed by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev. The agreement establishes a framework for bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, energy, water resources, and a range of economic and social sectors.

In the field of transport, the two sides discussed and reached understandings on road transportation, border management, and the expansion of rail links.

In the energy sector, cooperation on oil blocks one and two was approved, along with the establishment of a joint working group to follow up and implement related memoranda. In the electricity sector, the sides agreed on connecting the power grids of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, as well as on the export of Azerbaijani electricity to Iran.

Beyond infrastructure and energy, the two countries reached understandings in other sectors, including sports and youth affairs, cultural and social cooperation, tourism, agriculture, customs, industry, and investment.

