Iran, Pakistan emphasize strengthening regional security

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Mo’meni met and held talks with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, where the two sides discussed hosts of issues, including regional and bilateral security, border management, and ways to expand cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest, regional and bilateral security, and the effective management of the two countries' shared border.

Mo’meni expressed appreciation for Pakistan's continued efforts and diplomatic role in easing regional tensions, promoting de-escalation, and contributing to peace.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their determination to strengthen close coordination and mechanisms to safeguard regional security and promote mutual prosperity.

The Iranian interior minister also held a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi during his visit to Islamabad.

Speaking after the meetings, Mo’meni said Iran and Pakistan have agreed to open a new border crossing to facilitate trade between the neighboring countries.

Mo’meni also noted that the two countries have set an initial goal of increasing bilateral trade from the current level of about $3 billion to $10 billion, adding that achieving the target would require significant investment in border infrastructure.

MNA