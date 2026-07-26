Iran summons Ukrainian charge d’affaires over vessel attack

Ukraine’s charge d’affaires was summoned by Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for Eurasia Manouchehr Moradi following a “criminal and hostile” act by the Ukrainian military on the Iranian vessel overnight.

Moradi conveyed Iran’s “strong protest” over hostile and criminal act of Ukraine in attacking commercial ship.

The Ukrainian chargé d'affaires was warned that the attack on an Iranian merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea is not only a violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and an act of aggression, but also a clear threat to the security of all coastal countries, and the Ukrainian government must be held accountable in this regard and punish the perpetrators and backers of this heinous crime.

He also stressed that Iran would firmly defend its national security and interests, warning that attacks against the lives and property of Iranian citizens “will not go unanswered.”

Earlier Saturday, Iran claimed Ukraine attacked one of its commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea, condemning the incident as an act of aggression and calling on the UN Security Council, the European Union and the international community to hold those responsible accountable.

MNA/6899113