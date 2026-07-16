Foreign Ministry summons UK envoy over IRGC blacklisting

Alireza Yousefi, assistant foreign minister and director general for the ministry’s Western Europe Department, on Tuesday summoned Hugo Shorter to strongly protest the UK’s move to blacklist the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) under the so-called “State Threats legislation.”

Yousefi conveyed the Islamic Republic's strong protest over the hostile measure and emphasized that it will be met with a firm and reciprocal response.

He also strongly criticized remarks made by the British home secretary in parliament against the Islamic Republic, saying the allegations directed at the IRGC were unfounded.

He said the accusations constituted an irresponsible act that is inconsistent with the UK’s international obligations and the fundamental principles governing relations between states.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the British decision, calling it politically motivated and contrary to international law. The ministry emphasized that the IRGC is an integral part of Iran’s official Armed Forces, serving alongside the Army to defend the country’s independence, territorial integrity, and national security.

The Foreign Ministry also highlighted the IRGC’s role in combating the Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group and warned that Tehran reserves the right to take reciprocal measures in response to London’s decision, holding the British government responsible for any political, legal, and diplomatic consequences arising from the move.

MNA