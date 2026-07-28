Iran is able to defend its rights after Ukraine drone attacks

Responding to reporters on Monday, Peskov said Iran is an independent country that firmly defends its rights and possesses the necessary capabilities to do so.

He described Ukraine’s actions as aggressive, saying the government in Kiev has targeted different countries.

“Ukraine is attacking various countries. Previously, Ukraine attacked Germany by blowing up a facility of critically important energy infrastructure. Now it has attacked Iran, striking an Iranian vessel,” he said.

The Kremlin spokesperson also referred to Ukrainian drone strikes on facilities and terminals of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, noting that Kazakhstan is a joint owner of the oil pipeline consortium.

In separate remarks later on Monday, Peskov warned that Ukraine’s attack on the Iranian vessel represented another round of escalation by Kiev and could signal an expansion of the geographical scope of the conflict.

An Iranian commercial vessel, owned by the private sector and carrying rolled steel sheet cargo, came under a Ukrainian drone attack in the Caspian Sea on Saturday.

Denouncing the attack, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it reflected Ukraine’s continued “irrational and hostile approach” towards Iran.

The ministry also described the attack as a violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and “an act of aggression” with potential escalatory effects.