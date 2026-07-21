France summons Iran’s Chargé d’Affaires in Paris

Summoning Iranian diplomat came after the French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot claimed that two members of the French Embassy staff in Tehran had been detained and questioned for several hours on Sunday.

According to Barrot, the two employees later returned to the French Embassy and are expected to leave Iran for France within the next few hours.

The French foreign minister also said he had raised the issue with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.

Iranian authorities have not yet issued an official response to the allegations made by the French foreign minister or to France’s decision to summon Iran’s chargé d’affaires in Paris.

MNA/6895030