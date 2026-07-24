IRGC conducts fresh attacks on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain

In addition, the IRGC forces caused heavy damage to a US Fifth Fleet watchtower in Bahrain.

The IRGC announced in a statement on Friday that its forces have carried out new strikes against US military positions in the region as part of ongoing retaliatory operations.

The statement noted that the 27th wave of Operation Nasr-2 included attacks on three ammunition and equipment storage hangars at a US base in Udairi, Kuwait, setting the facilities on fire and destroying them.

The statement added that Iranian forces simultaneously struck the watchtower of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, inflicting heavy damage on the facility.

The IRGC said the punitive operations against the US would continue.

The operations came as the US military continued its aerial attacks against Iran for 13 consecutive nights, targeting civilian sites in a blatant war crime.

In response, Iranian Armed Forces have launched heavy reprisal attacks against strategic American targets across West Asia.

The US and the Israeli regime waged their illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28. However, forty days later, on April 8, the enemies were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran’s brave resistance and successful retaliatory operations.

On June 17, Tehran and Washington signed the Pakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end all hostilities and prepare for further negotiations.

However, Washington violated all provisions of the understanding, prompting Iran to deliver a firm response.

MNA