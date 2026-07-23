IRGC destroys US electronic warfare unit in Kuwait

The IRGC announced the strikes in its 46th statement of the campaign, saying the 26th wave of "Operation Nasr 2" targeted the special U.S. electronic warfare unit and its barracks at the al-Adiri base in a combined attack. The base's air traffic control tower was also struck and damaged.

The IRGC said that the United States revealed its "Yazidi nature" earlier that day by attacking the route of Arbaeen pilgrims heading to Karbala. They said Washington, having been "defeated on the battlefield," was again trying to buy time through talk of negotiations.

"The enemy must pay for its oath-breaking, and this time we will not allow America to use deceptive ceasefires to replace its oil and ammunition stocks and then resume attacks," the IRGC said.

The statement noted that U.S. forces had exhausted the cruise missile stocks of their naval vessels in the Indian Ocean and had the previous day resorted to using B-1 bombers flying from RAF Fairford in Britain. "As Foreign Ministry officials have stated, any base used for aggression against Iranian soil is our legitimate target," the IRGC said.

The IRGC warned "the British monarchy" against further weighing down its record, citing a history of mass killings, imposing authoritarian regimes, and "organising the occupation of Palestine and the creation of the catastrophe of [the formation of the regime of] Israel."

MNA