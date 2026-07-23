IRGC warns US as tanker burns in unsafe Hormuz route

The IRGC Navy, in statement number 43, said three oil tankers were “incited and tempted by the child‑killing American army” to use the mined route. One vessel suffered an explosion and a heavy fire; the other two immediately reversed course and retreated.

No details on the crew or the extent of damage were provided.

The IRGC stressed that the Strait of Hormuz is “under our control” and remains fully closed as long as American “mischief” continues in the region.

“No tanker will enter or exit without coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement said, adding that any ship deceived by Washington into trying to pass would meet the same fate.

The IRGC warned the United States to stop endangering commercial vessels and playing with global energy security, saying that continued interventions would bring only “more discredit and an irreparable defeat that you will soon taste.” It also said a punitive operation would be carried out for the latest violation.

MNA