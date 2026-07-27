US failed to achieve any of its goals despite allies' support

Despite utilizing all its power and capabilities in the military, political, economic, and cultural fields, the enemy failed against the will of the Iranian nation and failed to achieve any of its evil goals, Head of the IRGC’s Sacred Defense Documents Center General Ramezan Sharif said at a local ceremony held in the central city of Arak on Sunday evening.

“(The enemy) faced a strategic failure at every stage. These achievements are the result of the pure blood of the martyrs, the wise guidelines of the martyred Leader and the (current) wise Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and the awareness and insight of the people who, relying on their religious and revolutionary identity, have neutralized the enemy's complex conspiracies,” he stated.

General Sharif added that although the European Union and some countries in the region were on the side of the United States and the Zionist regime in all battles, this coordinated front failed to achieve its goals despite utilizing all its espionage, intelligence, and propaganda capabilities.

He further noted that the enemy’s incorrect estimates about the collapse of the system in the first days of the war soon showed their baselessness to world public opinion.

The adversaries had even planned to disintegrate the Iranian territory and geographically divide the eastern and western regions of the country, but these conspiracies were thwarted with the guidance of the Leader of the Revolution and the people’s resistance, he said.

According to General Sharif, the US president’s admission of defeat against the will of the Iranian nation also shows the result of the struggle of brave commanders such as former IRGC commander Lieutenant General Mohammad Pakpour, who sacrificed their lives for the glory of the Islamic Establishment.

MNA