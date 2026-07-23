Hitting US bases Iran's legal, moral right

In a statement addressed to the "noble and honourable people of Jordan," the IRGC said its forces, in punishing the "child-killing American army" for repeated attacks on Iranian soil, carried out lightning strikes that destroyed a THAAD missile defence system radar, a Patriot system and a C-RAM radar. Fuel storage tanks at the base were set ablaze, and a large helicopter equipment warehouse and a helicopter maintenance and repair shed were burned and destroyed.

The IRGC directly addressed claim that its attacks violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of host nations, calling such judgments "completely incorrect." It underlined that U.S. bases in countries like Jordan are not under the control of the host government: "The American military police enforce order there, not your military police. An American judge rules on crimes committed there, not your judge. American law governs there, not your law. Not even your defence minister can enter without the permission of the American military police."

"It is America that has violated your territorial integrity and sovereignty, not us," the IRGC said. "We are attacking lands occupied by the American army, an army that knows nothing but crime."

The statement invoked the memory of the 168 schoolchildren killed in Minab on the first day of the war in a U.S. strike, saying their families had only the previous day buried the remains of their children recovered from the rubble. "These crimes continue, and part of them are carried out using American bases on Jordanian soil," it said. "It is our legal, religious and logical right to target the aggressor against our country and the killer of our children from wherever it attacks."

The IRGC thanked the Jordanian people for their cooperation.

MNA