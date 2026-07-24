SCO member states denounce US aggression against Iran

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), held in Kyrgyzstan's city of Cholpon-Ata on Friday, Araqchi said his meetings with foreign counterparts revealed broad consensus on condemning the US actions against Iran.

He noted that Iran shares common positions with all SCO member states on major international issues.

All SCO countries have clearly condemned the US aggression against Iran, Washington's unilateral and unlawful actions, its violations of international law, and its illegal use of force, Iran's top diplomat emphasized.

He said the SCO member states were also seeking ways to confront such US actions and prevent them from becoming an accepted practice in international relations.

Referring to his speech at the ministerial meeting earlier in the day, Araghchi warned that if the international community fails to condemn and respond to such acts, sooner or later all countries will face similar threats.

He said there was a shared sense of concern among SCO members over the implications of unilateral military actions, adding that his meetings have confirmed a significant degree of convergence and common understanding on the issue.

Araghchi also said his discussions with fellow foreign ministers covered bilateral relations and regional developments, noting that the US attacks against Iran became one of the main topics of discussion.

MNA