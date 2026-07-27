SCO Media & Think Tank Summit opens in Kyrgyzstan

The SCO 2026 Media and Think Tank Summit has opened at the Ala-Archa-1 State Residence in Bishkek under the theme "The Significance of the Shanghai Spirit in the New Era: From Consensus on Values to Practical Cooperation." The event has brought together executives and journalists from international media organizations, local Kyrgyz media have reported.

Hosted jointly by Kyrgyzstan's Kabar National News Agency and China's Xinhua News Agency, the five-day gathering runs from July 26 to 30, ahead of the 26th SCO Heads of State Council meeting and coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the organization's establishment.

Around 260 representatives from nearly 150 mainstream media outlets, prominent think tanks, government departments of SCO countries, and the SCO Secretariat attended the event.

Mehr Media Group is participating in the event as the sole representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the summit and will participate in the specialized panels and bilateral meetings one the sidelines of the event.

The forum is being held at the Ala-Archa-1 State Residence in Bishkek under the theme "The Significance of the Shanghai Spirit in the New Era: From Consensus on Values to Practical Cooperation." The event has brought together executives and journalists from international media organizations, a Kazakhstan Today correspondent reports.

According to the forum's program documents, the summit aims to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between media organizations and think tanks from different countries, introduce innovative communication methods, jointly promote coverage of cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), effectively counter disinformation, and enhance the organization's influence and voice on the international stage.

CEO of Mehr Media Group Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati has delivered a speech at the event which is being covered in a separate news item by Mehr.

MNA



