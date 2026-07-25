  1. Politics
Jul 25, 2026, 11:23 AM

FM Araghchi meets with his Kyrgyz counterpart on SCO meeting

FM Araghchi meets with his Kyrgyz counterpart on SCO meeting

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev on Friday on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ministerial Meeting.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral relations, and issues of the mutual interest.

Iran’s top diplomat met and held talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting held in Kyrgyzstan on Friday.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in the city of Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan on Friday at the head of a diplomatic delegation to attend the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers.

MNA

News ID 246510
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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