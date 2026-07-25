FM Araghchi meets with his Kyrgyz counterpart on SCO meeting

During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral relations, and issues of the mutual interest.

Iran’s top diplomat met and held talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting held in Kyrgyzstan on Friday.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in the city of Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan on Friday at the head of a diplomatic delegation to attend the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers.

MNA