Iran’s Army Force fully prepared to confront enemies: spox

The Army Force is continuously advancing its operational readiness through the modernization of damaged systems, the induction of new equipment, and reliance on domestic capabilities, he emphasized.

The spokesman stated that the delivery of new equipment to military units has enabled the restructuring of the Army’s combat assets in line with current operational requirements.

He said entering new arenas of warfare could be one of Iran's strategic options, and that other strategies exist that will be revealed at the appropriate time.

“The Army’s defense capability has been improved in recent years based on a series of simultaneous measures, from rebuilding and updating existing systems to the introduction of new equipment, developing internal capacities, and strengthening the motivation and morale of the forces.”

Pointing out that an important part of combat capability, especially in today’s conditions, depends on the renovation and restoration of damaged or worn-out systems, he said the Army, relying on its engineering and specialized capabilities, is pursuing the path of rebuilding and upgrading equipment.

This process is not just a technical operation, but is part of the country’s grand defense strategy to maintain deterrence and increase rapid response power, he stated.

The spokesman also noted that the arrival of new equipment to the units has led to the Army’s combat equipment and tools being rearranged in line with current needs.

Emphasizing the position of air defense as one of the country’s main defense priorities, he said improving this area has always been at the top of the Army’s programs, because in complex regional conditions and diverse threats, air defense plays a decisive role in protecting the country’s skies and safeguarding vital infrastructure.

General Akraminia placed special emphasis on the role of the morale and motivation of the forces in increasing combat capability and said although equipment is important, what ultimately determines the real power of a military complex is the faith, discipline, mental readiness, and motivation of its forces, stressing that in the current situation, the Army personnel have a jihadi spirit and a very high will to carry out their mission.

MNA